Norwegian 26APR20 – 30MAY20 operations as of 19APR20

Norwegian in the last few weeks continue to downsize its operation. Based on 19APR20’s OAG schedules listing, the airline during the period of 26APR20 – 30MAY20 will only operate service within Norway, 264 weekly flights. Previously the airline filed up to 4107 weekly flights for the week of 26APR20, based on 15MAR20’s OAG schedules (including Norwegian Air Shuttle, Norwegian Air International and Norwegian Air UK).



Planned operational frequency as follows. Further changes remain likely.



Bergen – Stavanger 6 weekly

Bergen – Trondheim 6 weekly

Oslo – Alesund 6 weekly

Oslo – Bergen 19 weekly

Oslo – Bodo 8 weekly

Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 8 weekly

Oslo – Haugesund 6 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansand 6 weekly

Oslo – Molde 6 weekly

Oslo – Stavanger 24 weekly

Oslo – Tromso 10 weekly

Oslo – Trondheim 24 weekly

Tromso – Longyearbyan 3 weekly