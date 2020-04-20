China Eastern moves Beijing Daxing – Paris launch to mid-June 2020

By Jim Liu

China Eastern in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch on Beijing Daxing – Paris CDG route. Previously scheduled to begin on 29MAR20, the Skyteam member now tentatively schedule to commence this route on 14JUN20. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to serve this route once weekly.

MU209 PKX0055 – 0605CDG 359 x357
MU209 PKX0100 – 0605CDG 359 357

MU210 CDG1420 – 0630+1PKX 359 D

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.