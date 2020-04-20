China Eastern in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch on Beijing Daxing – Paris CDG route. Previously scheduled to begin on 29MAR20, the Skyteam member now tentatively schedule to commence this route on 14JUN20. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to serve this route once weekly.
MU209 PKX0055 – 0605CDG 359 x357
MU209 PKX0100 – 0605CDG 359 357
MU210 CDG1420 – 0630+1PKX 359 D
China Eastern moves Beijing Daxing – Paris launch to mid-June 2020
Posted
China Eastern in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch on Beijing Daxing – Paris CDG route. Previously scheduled to begin on 29MAR20, the Skyteam member now tentatively schedule to commence this route on 14JUN20. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to serve this route once weekly.