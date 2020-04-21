Eurowings week of 19APR20 operations

Eurowings in the last few days extended interim operation to 31MAY20. For the week of 19APR20, planned operation includes following. Information listed below is based on 19APR20 OAG schedule listing as well as timetable listing in the GDS, last minute inventory update may not be fully reflected.
Cologne – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly
Cologne – Hamburg 4 weekly
Cologne – Munich 6 weekly
Cologne – Zagreb 1 weekly
Dusseldorf – Barcelona 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly
Dusseldorf – Hamburg 5 weekly
Dusseldorf – Lisbon 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – London Heathrow 5 weekly
Dusseldorf – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly
Dusseldorf – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Pristina 1 weekly
Dusseldorf – Rome 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Vienna 6 weekly
Dusseldorf – Zurich 3 weekly
Stuttgart – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly
Stuttgart – Hamburg 3 weekly
