Eurowings week of 19APR20 operations

Eurowings in the last few days extended interim operation to 31MAY20. For the week of 19APR20, planned operation includes following. Information listed below is based on 19APR20 OAG schedule listing as well as timetable listing in the GDS, last minute inventory update may not be fully reflected.



Cologne – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly

Cologne – Hamburg 4 weekly

Cologne – Munich 6 weekly

Cologne – Zagreb 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Barcelona 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly

Dusseldorf – Hamburg 5 weekly

Dusseldorf – Lisbon 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – London Heathrow 5 weekly

Dusseldorf – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Pristina 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Rome 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Vienna 6 weekly

Dusseldorf – Zurich 3 weekly

Stuttgart – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly

Stuttgart – Hamburg 3 weekly