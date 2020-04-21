Thai AirAsia May 2020 Preliminary operations as of 19APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Thai AirAsia on 01MAY20 intends to resume operation, initially operating on selected domestic routes for the month of May 2020. For the week of 03MAY20, the airline’s overall operation sees 214 weekly flights, instead of 2560 weekly flights listed as of 15MAR20 (OAG schedules, not including Thai AirAsia X service).

Planned operation for the period of 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 as follows. Note the airline’s planned service resumption is subject to Government Approval.

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Mai 14 weekly (94 weekly as of 15MAR20 OAG)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Rai 7 weekly (28)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Hat Yai 14 weekly (63)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Khon Kaen 7 weekly (46)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Nakhon Phanom 7 weekly (21)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Nakhon Si Thammarat 7 weekly (28)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Narathiwat 4 weekly (7)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Phitsanulok 4 weekly (14)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Phuket 4 weekly (91)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Roi Et 7 weekly (28)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Surat Thani 7 weekly (42)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Trang 7 weekly (21)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Ubon Ratchathani 7 weekly (21)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Udon Thani 7 weekly (35)
Chiang Mai – Hat Yai 4 weekly (7)

