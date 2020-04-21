AirAsia 29APR20 – 19MAY20 preliminary operations as of 19APR20

AirAsia from late-April 2020 plans to resume scheduled passenger flights, initially with interim schedule filed for the period of 29APR20 – 19MAY20. Interim operation sees the airline schedules 72 weekly flights, compared to 4004 weekly (excluding AirAsia X) flights filed as of 15MAR20.

Planned operation based on 19APR20’s OAG schedules listing as follows.



Kuala Lumpur – Kota Bharu 4 weekly (50 weekly as of 15MAR20 OAG)

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu 7 weekly (91)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuching 7 weekly (81)

Kuala Lumpur – Miri 3 weekly (28)

Kuala Lumpur – Penang 4 weekly (82)

Kuala Lumpur – Sandakan 3 weekly (17)

Kuala Lumpur – Sibu 4 weekly (35)

Kuala Lumpur – Tawau 4 weekly (39)