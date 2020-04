ANA further reduces key Domestic routes at Tokyo Haneda 22APR20 – 28APR20

ANA today (21APR20) announced further domestic service reduction on key routes to/from Tokyo Haneda, for the period of 22APR20 – 28APR20. Further service reduction and schedule as follows.



Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka 3 daily (4 daily on 23APR20)

NH243 HND0830 – 1020FUK EQV D

NH259 HND1500 – 1650FUK EQV D

NH273 HND1945 – 2145FUK EQV D



NH240 FUK0700 – 0835HND EQV D

NH250 FUK1105 – 1245HND EQV D

NH264 FUK1750 – 1935HND EQV D



Tokyo Haneda – Okinawa 3 daily

NH463 HND0730 – 1015OKA 787 D

NH995 HND0910 – 1200OKA 772 D

NH477 HND1540 – 1820OKA 787 D



NH462 OKA1105 – 1325HND 787 D

NH996 OKA1255 – 1515HND 772 D

NH476 OKA1910 – 2130HND 787 D



Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami 2 daily

NH017 HND0900 – 1010ITM EQV D

NH031 HND1500 – 1605ITM 767 D



NH030 ITM1500 – 1615HND EQV D

NH040 ITM2020 – 2135HND 767 D

Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose 2 daily

NH051 HND0700 – 0830CTS EQV D

NH067 HND1400 – 1535CTS 737 D



NH054 CTS0930 – 1105HND EQV D

NH058 CTS1130 – 1305HND 737 D



The airline will also cancel Tokyo Haneda – Ishigaki (reduced from 2 to 1 daily since 17APR20) and Tokyo Haneda – Miyakojima (1 daily) from 22APR20 – 28APR20. Osaka Itami – Fukuoka during the same period will further reduce from 3 to 1 daily (normally 5 daily).