Bulgaria Air week of 19APR20 operations

Bulgaria Air in the last few weeks gradually reduced operations, due to various travel restrictions. The service reduction also sees domestic service downsized to 6 weekly Sofia – Varna, for the week of 19APR20.



The following is planned operation for the week of 19APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing. Additional changes remain possible.



Sofia – Amsterdam 2 weekly

Sofia – Amsterdam – Brussels – Sofia 1 weekly

Sofia – Amsterdam – Paris CDG – Sofia 2 weekly

Sofia – Athens 1 weekly

Sofia – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly

Sofia – Berlin Tegel – Frankfurt – Sofia 1 weekly

Sofia – Brussels – London Heathrow – Sofia 1 weekly

Sofia – Frankfurt 3 weekly

Sofia – Larnaca 1 weekly

Sofia – London Heathrow 2 weekly

Sofia – Madrid 1 weekly

Sofia – Madrid – Barcelona – Sofia 1 weekly

Sofia – Paris CDG 1 weekly

Sofia – Varna 6 weekly

Sofia – Vienna 2 weekly

Sofia – Zurich 1 weekly