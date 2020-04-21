Bulgaria Air week of 19APR20 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Bulgaria Air in the last few weeks gradually reduced operations, due to various travel restrictions. The service reduction also sees domestic service downsized to 6 weekly Sofia – Varna, for the week of 19APR20.

The following is planned operation for the week of 19APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing. Additional changes remain possible.

Sofia – Amsterdam 2 weekly
Sofia – Amsterdam – Brussels – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Amsterdam – Paris CDG – Sofia 2 weekly
Sofia – Athens 1 weekly
Sofia – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly
Sofia – Berlin Tegel – Frankfurt – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Brussels – London Heathrow – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Sofia – Larnaca 1 weekly
Sofia – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Sofia – Madrid 1 weekly
Sofia – Madrid – Barcelona – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Sofia – Varna 6 weekly
Sofia – Vienna 2 weekly
Sofia – Zurich 1 weekly

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.