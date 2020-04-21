Bulgaria Air in the last few weeks gradually reduced operations, due to various travel restrictions. The service reduction also sees domestic service downsized to 6 weekly Sofia – Varna, for the week of 19APR20.
The following is planned operation for the week of 19APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing. Additional changes remain possible.
Sofia – Amsterdam 2 weekly
Sofia – Amsterdam – Brussels – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Amsterdam – Paris CDG – Sofia 2 weekly
Sofia – Athens 1 weekly
Sofia – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly
Sofia – Berlin Tegel – Frankfurt – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Brussels – London Heathrow – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Sofia – Larnaca 1 weekly
Sofia – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Sofia – Madrid 1 weekly
Sofia – Madrid – Barcelona – Sofia 1 weekly
Sofia – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Sofia – Varna 6 weekly
Sofia – Vienna 2 weekly
Sofia – Zurich 1 weekly
Bulgaria Air week of 19APR20 operations
