LATAM Brasil week of 19APR20 operations

LATAM Airlines Brasil since mid-March 2020 gradually reduced operation, while schedule listing fully reflects the airline’s service reduction. Based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline schedules 230 weekly flights, for the week of 19APR20.
The airline’s interim schedule currently updated until 30APR20 inclusive.
Brasilia – Boa Vista 1 weekly
Brasilia – Macapa 1 weekly
Brasilia – Maraba 1 weekly
Brasilia – Porto Velho 1 weekly
Brasilia – Rio Branco 1 weekly
Brasilia – Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont 1 weekly
Brasilia – Salvador da Bahia 1 weekly
Brasilia – Santarem 1 weekly
Brasilia – Sao Paulo Congonhas 2 weekly
Brasilia – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly
Sao Paulo Congonhas - Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont 2 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Aracaju 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belem 6 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belo Horizonte 6 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Campo Grande 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cuiaba 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Curitiba 8 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Florianopolis 4 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Fortaleza 6 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Foz do Iguacu 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Goiania 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Ilheus 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Imperatriz 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Joao Pessoa 3 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Maceio 6 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Manaus 6 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Natal 5 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Palmas 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Alegre 10 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Seguro 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Recife 5 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont 12 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Salvador da Bahia 6 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Sao Luiz 5 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Teresina 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Uberlandia 1 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Vitoria 4 weekly
