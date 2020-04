SAS closes Copenhagen – Hong Kong reservations from Sep 2020

SAS in recent schedule and inventory update filed changes for Copenhagen – Hong Kong route. The Star Alliance carrier previously intended to resume service on 02SEP20, however reservation for this route is no longer available, as of 0715GMT 22APR20.



SK965 CPH2100 – 1345+1HKG EQV x12

SK966 HKG0100 – 0700CPH EQV x34