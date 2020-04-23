Virgin Atlantic closes Sao Paulo reservations from Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Virgin Atlantic in recent inventory update closed reservation for planned service to Brazil, previously scheduled from 05OCT20. Reservation the 1 daily London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos route is no longer available. This route was previously scheduled wit Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

VS197 LHR2230 – 0605+1GRU 789 D
VS198 GRU1555 – 0750+1LHR 789 D