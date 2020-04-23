Virgin Atlantic in recent inventory update closed reservation for planned service to Brazil, previously scheduled from 05OCT20. Reservation the 1 daily London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos route is no longer available. This route was previously scheduled wit Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
VS197 LHR2230 – 0605+1GRU 789 D
VS198 GRU1555 – 0750+1LHR 789 D
Virgin Atlantic closes Sao Paulo reservations from Oct 2020
