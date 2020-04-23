Aeroflot tentatively closes International bookings to late-July 2020 as of 0545GMT 23APR20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines has tentatively delayed planned service resumption on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mumbai route, as the Skyteam member recently suspended reservation on all International service for travel up to 31JUL20, based on GDS inventory listing as of 0545GMT 23APR20.



The airline originally scheduled to begin Mumbai service on 02JUL20. Further changes will be reflected in the sytem, pending on future development.



SU238 SVO0025 – 0950BOM 333 D

SU239 BOM1120 – 1620SVO 333 D



Domestic bookings remain available, but may see frequency reductions in the next few weeks.