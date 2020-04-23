Cayman Airways Express extends reduced domestic service to late-May 2020

Cayman Airways Express this week extended its interim schedule into late-May 2020, as the airline continues to operate 1 weekly Grand Cayman – Cayman Brac – Little Cayman service. Originally the 1 weekly flight was scheduled from 06APR20 to 18APR20, however this is now extended to 31MAY20, based on GDS schedules listing.



KX4330 GCM0700 – 0740CYB0755 – 0805LYB DHT 1

KX4331 LYB0945 – 0955CYB1010 – 1050GCM DHT 1



The airline on 01MAY20 also schedules Grand Cayman – Little Cayman – Cayman Brac – Grand Cayman flight, with DHC6 Twin-Otter. Planned operation is subject to change.



KX4320 GCM0730 – 0805LYB0815 – 0825CYB0840 – 0920GCM DHT 01MAY20