Turkmenistan Airlines April/May 2020 Domestic service reductions

Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this month reduced domestic operations, based on OAG schedules listing as of 19APR20. Service reduction sees number of weekly flights being reduced from 236 to 172 weekly, between 01APR20 and 31MAY20.



Planned operation on board Boeing 737-700/-800 aircraft as follows.



Ashgabat – Balkanbat 3 weekly

Ashgabat – Dashoguz 22 weekly (Reduced from 28 weekly)

Ashgabat – Mary 16 weekly (Reduced from 18 weekly)

Ashgabat – Turkmenabat 16 weekly (Reduced from 34 weekly)

Ashgabat – Turkmenbashi 15 weekly (Reduced from 21 weekly)

Dashoguz – Balkanabat 1 weekly

Dashoguz – Mary 2 weekly

Dashoguz – Turkmenabat 2 weekly

Dashoguz – Turkmenbashi 6 weekly

Turkmenbashi – Mary 2 weekly

Turkmenbashi – Turkmenabat 1 weekly