Fiji Airways on Sunday (26APR20) resumed service to Labasa, initially offering 6 weekly Suva – Labasa flights, with DHC6 Twin-Otter aircraft. This route tentatively scheduled until 01MAY20 inclusive.
FJ036 SUV1215 – 1315LBS DHT x6
FJ035 LBS1345 – 1445SUV DHT x6
Flight schedule is timed to allow connections from/to Nadi.
Fiji Airways resumes Labasa service week of 26APR20
