EVA Air closes July 2020 - Jan 2021 Milan reservations

EVA Air in the last few days filed inventory changes to its planned Taipei Taoyuan – Milan Malpensa service. As of 0350GMT 27APR20, the Star Alliance carrier closed reservation for flights between 07JUL20 and 31JAN21. First flight available for reservation is tentatively scheduled on 01FEB21, although this is subject to change.



The Star Alliance carrier previously scheduled 4 weekly Boeing 777-300ER flight on this route.



BR071 TPE2340 – 0715+1MXP 77W x357

BR072 MXP1150 – 0630+1TPE 77W x146