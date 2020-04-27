EVA Air revises planned Phuket launch date to late-Sep 2020

EVA Air in recent inventory update filed changes for its planned Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket service. As of 0400GMT 27APR20, first flight available for reservation is now scheduled on 29SEP20, instead of previously planned 23JUN20. Further changes remain possible.



Planned operation for 3 weekly A330-200 service as follows.



BR241 TPE1105 – 1420HKT 332 246

BR242 HKT1530 – 2100TPE 332 246