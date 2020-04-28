Air Astana resumes limited operation from 01MAY20

Air Astana has announced it will resume scheduled operation on 01MAY20, initially operating Almaty – Nur-Sultan service. Embraer E190-E2 aircraft will operate 3 daily flights.
KC951 ALA0010 – 0155TSE 290 7
KC671 ALA0055 – 0240TSE 290 x7
KC621 ALA0655 – 0840TSE 290 D
KC855 ALA1345 – 1530TSE 290 D
KC952 TSE0255 – 0435ALA 290 7
KC672 TSE0340 – 0520ALA 290 x7
KC854 TSE0935 – 1115ALA 290 D
KC856 TSE1630 – 1810ALA 290 D
Air Astana intends to resume other domestic flights from 11MAY20. Its low-fare subsidiary FlyArystan is expected to resume scheduled service as early as 0701LT 11MAY20.
