Olympic Air week of 26APR20 operations as of 26APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Olympic Air since late-March 2020 reduced operation, which saw the airline reduces operation from up to 1300 weekly flights (week of 26APR20 as of 15MAR20 OAG schedules) to 210-230 weekly flights. The interim schedule is currently updated until 31MAY20.

The following is planned operation for the week of 26APR20, as per 26APR20 OAG schedules.

Athens – Alexandroupolis 4 weekly
Athens – Chania 4 weekly
Athens – Chios 4 weekly
Athens – Ikaria Island 2 weekly
Athens – Ioannina 3 weekly
Athens – Irakleion 7 weekly
Athens – Karpathos 1 weekly
Athens – Kavala 3 weekly
Athens – Kefallinia 3 weekly
Athens – Kerkyra 4 weekly
Athens – Kos 4 weekly
Athens – Kythira 3 weekly
Athens – Leros 3 weekly
Athens – Limnos 4 weekly
Athens – Milos 2 weekly
Athens – Mykonos 4 weekly
Athens – Mytilini 5 weekly
Athens – Naxos Island 2 weekly
Athens – Paros 4 weekly
Athens – Rhodes 7 weekly
Athens – Samos 4 weekly
Athens – Siteia 3 weekly
Athens – Skiathos 3 weekly
Athens – Skyros 3 weekly
Athens – Thessaloniki 7 weekly
Athens – Thira 3 weekly
Athens – Zakinthos Island 3 weekly
Limnos – Ikaria Island 3 weekly
Rhodes – Megisti 3 weekly
Thessaloniki – Irakleion 2 weekly
Thessaloniki – Limnos 3 weekly
Thessaloniki – Rhodes 1 weekly

