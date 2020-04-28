Olympic Air week of 26APR20 operations as of 26APR20

Olympic Air since late-March 2020 reduced operation, which saw the airline reduces operation from up to 1300 weekly flights (week of 26APR20 as of 15MAR20 OAG schedules) to 210-230 weekly flights. The interim schedule is currently updated until 31MAY20.



The following is planned operation for the week of 26APR20, as per 26APR20 OAG schedules.



Athens – Alexandroupolis 4 weekly

Athens – Chania 4 weekly

Athens – Chios 4 weekly

Athens – Ikaria Island 2 weekly

Athens – Ioannina 3 weekly

Athens – Irakleion 7 weekly

Athens – Karpathos 1 weekly

Athens – Kavala 3 weekly

Athens – Kefallinia 3 weekly

Athens – Kerkyra 4 weekly

Athens – Kos 4 weekly

Athens – Kythira 3 weekly

Athens – Leros 3 weekly

Athens – Limnos 4 weekly

Athens – Milos 2 weekly

Athens – Mykonos 4 weekly

Athens – Mytilini 5 weekly

Athens – Naxos Island 2 weekly

Athens – Paros 4 weekly

Athens – Rhodes 7 weekly

Athens – Samos 4 weekly

Athens – Siteia 3 weekly

Athens – Skiathos 3 weekly

Athens – Skyros 3 weekly

Athens – Thessaloniki 7 weekly

Athens – Thira 3 weekly

Athens – Zakinthos Island 3 weekly

Limnos – Ikaria Island 3 weekly

Rhodes – Megisti 3 weekly

Thessaloniki – Irakleion 2 weekly

Thessaloniki – Limnos 3 weekly

Thessaloniki – Rhodes 1 weekly