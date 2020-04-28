TAP Air Portugal files A321neo Luanda service in late-May 2020

TAP Portugal in late-May 2020 tentatively filed Airbus A321neo service on Lisbon – Luanda route, upon full schedule resumption as early as 18MAY20. The airline from 20MAY20 to 31MAY20 operates this route twice weekly, instead of A330-900neo.



TP2658 LIS1320 – 2100LAD 32Q 36

TP2659 LAD2245 – 0650+1LIS 32Q 47



Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on further development.