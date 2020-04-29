Kenya Airways late-May 2020 Intercontinental operation as of 28APR20

Kenya Airways in the last few weeks extended scheduled International service suspension until 20MAY20 inclusive, 2 weeks later than previously planned. The Skyteam member now tentatively plans to resume service as early as 21MAY20. Initially the airline operates reduced frequency on selected Intercontinental routes upon resumption, until 31MAY20.



Further changes remain possible.



Nairobi – Bangkok – Guangzhou eff 21MAY20 1 daily 787-8

Nairobi – Dubai eff 21MAY20 1 daily 787-8/737-800

Nairobi – Geneva – Rome – Nairobi eff 22MAY20 4 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – London Heathrow eff 22MAY20 3 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Mumbai eff 21MAY20 10 weekly 737-800

Nairobi – New York JFK eff 21MAY20 3 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Paris CDG eff 22MAY20 3 weekly 787-8