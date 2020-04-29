Fiji Link resumes all domestic routes from Suva from 03MAY20

Fiji Link yesterday (28APR20) announced it will resume all domestic routes from Suva, initially operating on limited frequencies. This comes after the airline resumed service to Labasa and Nadi in the last few days. From 03MAY20, the airline resumes following routes.



Suva – Cicia 1 weekly DHC6

Suva – Kadavu 1 weekly DHC6

Suva – Koro 1 weekly DHC6

Suva – Lakeva 1 weekly DHC6

Suva – Savusavu 3 weekly DHC6

Suva – Taveuni 3 weekly DHC6

Suva – Vanuabalavu 1 weekly DHC6



The airline has already resumed following routes. Listed frequency is for the week of 02MAY20:

Suva – Labasa 1 daily ATR72

Suva – Nadi 2 daily ATR72 / DHC6