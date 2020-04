Uzbekistan Airways closes flight reservations up to 30JUN20

Uzbekistan Airways in the last few days filed changes to its inventory, as the airline closed reservation for all flights until 30JUN20 inclusive. The airline currently is accepting reservations for travel on/after 01JUL20, including following routes, as of 28APR20.



Bukhara – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly

Bukhara – St. Petersburg 1 weekly

Fergana – Kazan 1 weekly

Fergana – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly

Fergana – St. Petersburg 1 weekly

Fergana – Tashkent 5 weekly

Karshi – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly

Namangan – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly

Namangan – Novosibirsk 1 weekly

Namangan – St. Petersburg 1 weekly

Navoi – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly

Nukus – Moscow Vnukovo 1 weekly

Samarkand – Istanbul 3 weekly

Samarkand – Kazan 1 weekly

Samarkand – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly

Samarkand – St. Petersburg 3 weekly

Tashkent – Adler/Sochi 2 weekly

Tashkent – Almaty 10 weekly

Tashkent – Amritsar 2 weekly

Tashkent – Amritsar – Delhi 1 weekly

Tashkent – Baku 3 weekly

Tashkent – Bangkok 3 weekly

Tashkent – Beijing Capital 2 weekly

Tashkent – Bishkek 5 weekly

Tashkent – Bukhara 5 weekly

Tashkent – Delhi 5 weekly

Tashkent – Dubai 5 weekly

Tashkent – Dushanbe 2 weekly

Tashkent – Ekaterinburg 1 weekly

Tashkent – Fergana 5 weekly

Tashkent – Frankfurt 2 weekly

Tashkent – Istanbul 14 weekly

Tashkent – Jakarta 2 weekly

Tashkent – Kaliningrad 1 weekly

Tashkent – Karshi 1 weekly

Tashkent – Kazan 2 weekly

Tashkent – Krasnodar 2 weekly

Tashkent – Krasnoyarsk 1 weekly

Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Tashkent – Lahore 2 weekly

Tashkent – London Heathrow 2 weekly

Tashkent – Milan Malpensa – Urgench 2 weekly (resumes from 31JUL20)

Tashkent – Mineralnye Vody 2 weekly

Tashkent – Minsk 3 weekly

Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 21 weekly

Tashkent – Mumbai 2 weekly

Tashkent – Munich 2 weekly (New route previously scheduled from 29MAR20)

Tashkent – Namangan 4 weekly

Tashkent – New York JFK 3 weekly (4 weekly 17JUL20 – 31JUL20)

Tashkent – Novosibirsk 2 weekly

Tashkent – Nukus 10 weekly

Tashkent – Nur-Sultan 6 weekly

Tashkent – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Tashkent – Riga 2 weekly

Tashkent – Rome 1 weekly (2nd weekly via Urgench on inbound from 04AUG20)

Tashkent – Samara 10 weekly

Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly

Tashkent – Sharjah 2 weekly

Tashkent – St. Petersburg 5 weekly

Tashkent – Tbilisi 3 weekly

Tashkent – Tel Aviv 4 weekly

Tashkent – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly

Tashkent – Tyumen 1 weekly

Tashkent – Ufa 1 weekly

Tashkent – Urgench 16 weekly

Tashkent – Urumqi 2 weekly

Tashkent – Vladivostok 1 weekly

Tashkent – Voronezh 1 weekly

Termez – Moscow Vnukovo 3 weekly

Termez – St. Petersburg 1 weekly

Urgench – Moscow 4 weekly

Urgench – St. Petersburg 2 weekly