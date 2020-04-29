Asiana Airlines S20 Seoul Gimpo – Osaka aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in recent weeks filed aircraft changes for Seoul Gimpo – Osaka Kansai route. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate Boeing 767 aircraft on this route, instead of Airbus A321 aircraft, when it resumes service as early as 01JUN20.

This route is served twice weekly. Planned service resumption date remains pending for the moment.

OZ1145 GMP0810 – 0950KIX 763 D
OZ1165 GMP1800 – 1940KIX 763 D

OZ1135 KIX1050 – 1240GMP 763 D
OZ1155 KIX2040 – 2225GMP 763 D

