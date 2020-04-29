Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands in the last few days further extended interim schedule operation. Previously scheduled until 04MAY20, the 3 weekly Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen service is now extended to 01JUN20.
Airbus A320neo operates this route.
RC450 FAE1015 – 1320CPH 32A 135
RC453 CPH1420 – 1535FAE 32A 135
Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands extends interim schedule to 01JUN20
