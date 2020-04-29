Gulf Air 01MAY20 – 15MAY20 operations as of 0915GMT 29APR20

Gulf Air in the last few days further reduced operation to Europe, as well as The Philippines. During the period of 01MAY20 – 15MAY20, the airline schedules following flights.

Bahrain – Frankfurt 1 weekly A320
Bahrain – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-9
Bahrain – Manila 1 weekly 787-9
Bahrain – Paris CDG 1 weekly A320

The airline is also displaying various regional destinations available for reservation between 07MAY20 and 15MAY20 for the moment, although further changes likely.