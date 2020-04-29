Air Iceland Connect week of 26APR20 operations

Air Iceland Connect since late-March 2020 gradually reduced domestic operations. For the week of 26APR20, the airline only schedules 26 weekly flights, based on 26APR20 OAG schedules.



Reykjavik – Akureyri 7 weekly

Reykjavik – Egilsstadir 3 weekly

Reykjavik – Isafjordur 3 weekly



The airline plans to increase operations to Akureyri and Egilsstadir service to 12 and 6 weekly flights each for the week of 03MAY20.