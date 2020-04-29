Binter Canarias since late-March 2020 gradually reduced operation, as the airline schedules 140 weekly flights for the month of April and May 2020. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, the airline previously filed over 1200 weekly flights.
Gran Canaria – Fuerteventura 14 weekly
Gran Canaria – Lanzarote 14 weekly
Gran Canaria – Tenerife North 21 weekly
Tenerife North – Santa Cruz de la Palma 14 weekly
Tenerife North – Valverde 7 weekly
Binter April/May 2020 Operations as of 26APR20
