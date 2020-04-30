Nauru Airlines May 2020 Operational schedule revision

Nauru Airlines in May 2020 is adjusting operational schedule for its Nauru – Brisbane service, operating every 2 weeks. From 01MAY20, Nauru departure will move from morning hours to afternoon, while Brisbane departure moves from midnight to morning hours. In May 2020, service operates on 01MAY20, 15MAY20, 29MAY20. In May, Brisbane departure will operate via Honiara with 45 minutes layover time.



ON001 INU1650 – 1925BNE 733

ON002 BNE0800 – HIR – 1550INU 733



Previously filed schedule in April:

ON001 INU0920 – 1155BNE 733

ON002 BNE0030 – 0820INU 733