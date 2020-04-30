Air New Zealand starting next week is resuming Auckland – Apia service, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft. Part of the airline’s interim schedule, the Star Alliance operates this route once weekly from 08MAY20 to 30JUN20.
NZ990 AKL0845 – 1330APW 32N 5
NZ993 APW1430 – 1745AKL 32N 5
Air New Zealand resumes Samoa service from early-May 2020
