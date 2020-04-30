Canadian North 24APR20 – 31MAY20 operations

Canadian North since last week introduced updated interim schedule. The following is planned operation for the period of 24APR20 – 31MAY20.



Iqaluit – Arctic Bay – Resolute 3 weekly

Iqaluit – Clyde River 1 weekly

Iqaluit – Kimmirut 3 weekly

Iqaluit – Kinngait (Cape Dorset) 4 weekly

Iqaluit – Kinngait (Cape Dorset) – Sanirajak (Hall Beach) – Iqaluit 1 weekly

Iqaluit – Ottawa 4 weekly

Iqaluit – Pangnirtung – Qikiqtarjuaq – Iqaluit 1 weekly

Iqaluit – Pond Inlet 1 weekly

Iqaluit – Pond Inlet – Clyde River – Iqaluit 2 weekly

Iqaluit – Qikiqtarjuaq – Pangnirtung – Iqaluit 3 weekly

Iqaluit – Rankin Inlet 2 weekly

Iqaluit – Sanirajak (Hall Beach) – Igloolik – Iqaluit 3 weekly

Montreal – Kuujjuaq 4 weekly

Rankin Inlet – Cambridge Bay 1 weekly

Resolute – Grise Fiord 2 weekly

(Operated by Kenn Borek Air as codeshare since December 2019; Grise Fiord Airport is the most Northernmost Canadian commercial airport, no frequency changes during the interim schedule)

Winnipeg – Rankin Inlet 6 weekly

Yellowknife – Cambridge Bay – Kugluktuk – Yellowknife 2 weekly

Yellowknife – Edmonton 4 weekly

Yellowknife – Fort Simpson – Hay River – Yellowknife 2 weekly

Yellowknife – Kugaaruk – Taloyoak – Gjoa Haven – Cambridge Bay 3 weekly

Yellowknife – Kugluktuk – Cambridge Bay – Yellowknife 2 weekly

Yellowknife – Norman Wells – Inuvik – Yellowknife 2 weekly

Yellowknife – Ulukhaktok 1 weekly