Beijing Capital Airlines May/June 2020 International operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Beijing Capital Airlines in the last few days adjusted planned International service for May and June 2020, operating 1 weekly flight each to Lisbon and London. Planned operation as follows.

Beijing Daxing – Xi’An – Lisbon eff 22MAY20 1 weekly
JD429 PKX2045 – 2255LIS0110+1 – 0720+1LIS 332 5
JD430 LIS1100 – 0555+1XIY0805+1 – 1020+1PKX 332 6

Qingdao – London Heathrow eff 01MAY20 1 weekly
JD431 TAO1600 – 2030LHR 330 5
JD432 LHR2230 – 1700+1TAO 330 5

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.