Beijing Capital Airlines in the last few days adjusted planned International service for May and June 2020, operating 1 weekly flight each to Lisbon and London. Planned operation as follows.
Beijing Daxing – Xi’An – Lisbon eff 22MAY20 1 weekly
JD429 PKX2045 – 2255LIS0110+1 – 0720+1LIS 332 5
JD430 LIS1100 – 0555+1XIY0805+1 – 1020+1PKX 332 6
Qingdao – London Heathrow eff 01MAY20 1 weekly
JD431 TAO1600 – 2030LHR 330 5
JD432 LHR2230 – 1700+1TAO 330 5
Beijing Capital Airlines May/June 2020 International operations
