Bangkok Airways from mid-May 2020 will resume operation, initially operating Bangkok – Koh Samui route. From 15MAY20, ATR72 aircraft will operate this route twice daily.
PG119 BKK0830 – 1000USM AT7 D
PG133 BKK1240 – 1410USM AT7 D
PG120 USM1030 – 1200BKK AT7 D
PG136 USM1440 – 1610BKK AT7 D
Bangkok Airways resumes regular service from mid-May 2020
