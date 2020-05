Aeroflot S21 new Airbus aircraft preliminary network expansion as of 03MAY20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in last week’s schedule update extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, effective from 28MAR21. Based on 03MAY20’s OAG schedules listing, current summer 2021 schedule is listed until 03JUN21 inclusive.



Preliminary schedule listing sees expanded Airbus A320neo, A321neo and A350-900XWB network. Planned additional routes as follow.



A320neo (32N)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi eff 28MAR21 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dusseldorf eff 28MAR21 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hamburg eff 28MAR21 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novy Urengoy eff 28MAR21 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Surgut eff 28MAR21 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 28MAR21 5 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yerevan eff 28MAR21 1 daily



The A320neo also scheduled to operate service to Lisbon, Novosibirsk (2 daily) and Prague in S21.



A321neo (32Q)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi eff 28MAR21 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulan Baatar eff 28MAR21 4 weekly (1 daily from 01JUN20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulan-Ude eff 28MAR21 1 daily



The A321neo also scheduled to operate Dubai service from 01JUN21 in S21.



A350-900XWB (359)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Colombo eff 30MAR21 2 weekly, replacing A330-200 (service resumes on 25OCT20)