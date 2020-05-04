AirAsia in late-May 2020 intends to resume limited International service, operating service to Indonesia. As of 03MAY20, planned operation includes the following, available for booking on the airline’s website. Further changes remain highly possible.
Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu eff 21MAY20 3 weekly A320
Kuala Lumpur – Semarang 18MAY20 – 23MAY20 6 weekly A320
Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta 18MAY20 – 23MAY20 6 weekly A320
AirAsia May 2020 International operations as of 03MAY20
Posted
AirAsia in late-May 2020 intends to resume limited International service, operating service to Indonesia. As of 03MAY20, planned operation includes the following, available for booking on the airline’s website. Further changes remain highly possible.