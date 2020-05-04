AirAsia May 2020 International operations as of 03MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

AirAsia in late-May 2020 intends to resume limited International service, operating service to Indonesia. As of 03MAY20, planned operation includes the following, available for booking on the airline’s website. Further changes remain highly possible.

Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu eff 21MAY20 3 weekly A320
Kuala Lumpur – Semarang 18MAY20 – 23MAY20 6 weekly A320
Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta 18MAY20 – 23MAY20 6 weekly A320

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.