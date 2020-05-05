El Al schedules special flights in first half of May 2020

El Al Israel Airlines in the first half of May 2020 plans to operate special flights to selected destiantions, as the airline recently extended scheduled service suspension to 16MAY20 inclusive.
The special flights will see Boeing 787 operating flights to London, New York and Paris.
Tel Aviv – New York JFK
LY003 TLV0500 – 0950JFK 789 04MAY20
LY014 JFK0100 – 1830TLV 789 05MAY20
Tel Aviv – Paris CDG – London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 07MAY20 / 11MAY20 / 14MAY20
LY223 TLV0900 – 1250CDG1400 – 1415LHR1550 – 2235TLV 788
