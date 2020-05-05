Vistara S20 International operations as of 03MAY20

Vistara in recent schedule update filed planned International service resumption. In the OAG schedules listing as of 03MAY20, selected routes to be resumed on 16MAY20, however this is now scheduled from 18MAY20, as India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation on 02MAY20 announced extended scheduled service suspension until 17MAY20.



Planned operation listed below remains subject to change.



Delhi – Colombo eff 01JUN20 6 weekly

Delhi – Kathmandu eff 18MAY20 1 daily

Delhi – Singapore eff 18MAY20 4 weekly (1 daily from 01JUN20)

Mumbai – Colombo eff 01JUN20 6 weekly

Mumbai – Dubai eff 18MAY20 1 daily

Mumbai – Singapore eff 01JUN20 1 daily