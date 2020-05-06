Druk Air plans Middle East charters in May 2020

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines in May 2020 schedules additional charter flights between Bhutan and The Middle East, including flights for Doha, Dubai and Kuwait City.
Paro – Doha
KB800 PBH1030 – 1420DOH 32N 11MAY20
KB801 DOH0400 – 1140PBH 32N 12MAY20
The airline already operated one-round trip Doha service on 20-21APR20.
Paro – Kuwait City
KB500 PBH1000 – 1400KWI 32N 08MAY20
KB501 KWI0400 – 1200PBH 32N 09MAY20
Paro – Dubai
KB810 PBH1000 – 1340DXB 319 10MAY20
KB811 DXB0500 – 1120PBH 319 11MAY20
