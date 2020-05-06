Druk Air plans Middle East charters in May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines in May 2020 schedules additional charter flights between Bhutan and The Middle East, including flights for Doha, Dubai and Kuwait City.

Paro – Doha
KB800 PBH1030 – 1420DOH 32N 11MAY20
KB801 DOH0400 – 1140PBH 32N 12MAY20

The airline already operated one-round trip Doha service on 20-21APR20.

Paro – Kuwait City
KB500 PBH1000 – 1400KWI 32N 08MAY20
KB501 KWI0400 – 1200PBH 32N 09MAY20

Paro – Dubai
KB810 PBH1000 – 1340DXB 319 10MAY20
KB811 DXB0500 – 1120PBH 319 11MAY20

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.