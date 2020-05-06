Korean Air schedules A220 aircraft on Seoul Incheon – Busan route from July 2020

Korean Air in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to add Airbus A220-300 service on Seoul Incheon – Busan route, initially scheduled twice weekly from July 2020. Operating as International connecting traffic only, planned operation as follows.
KE1403/1404 eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (Day 46. Day x46 operated by 737-900ER)
KE1407/1408 eff 31AUG20 1 daily
KE operates this route up to 4 times daily. The week of 03MAY20’s OAG schedules update lists the A220 service on this route begins on 04JUN20, however the airline has already removed flight schedules for June 2020.
