Peach 07MAY20 – 31MAY20 operations as of 03MAY20

Japanese low-cost carrier Peach in late-April 200 extended service reductions into late-May 2020. For the period of 07MAY20 – 31MAY20, the airline only schedules following routes, with Airbus A320 aircraft.
Osaka Kansai – Kagoshima 1 daily
Osaka Kansai – Okinawa 1 daily
Osaka Kansai – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily
Osaka Kansai – Sendai 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Fukuoka 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Kagoshima 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Okinawa 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Osaka Kansai 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily
