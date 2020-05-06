Asiana Airlines June - October 2020 A321neo operations as of 03MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in the last few weeks filed revised Airbus A321neo operations, during summer 2020 season. As of 03MAY20, the airline intends to operate A321neo to Harbin and Singapore, as early as 01JUN20, pending on the airline’s planned full service resumptions. Additional routes will also see A321neo operating by 28SEP20.

Planned new A321neo-operating routes between June and October 2020 as follows.

01JUN20 – 24OCT20
Seoul Incheon – Harbin
Seoul Incheon – Singapore

28SEP20 – 24OCT20
Seoul Incheon – Chongqing
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh
Seoul Incheon – Phuket

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.