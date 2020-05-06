Asiana Airlines in the last few weeks filed revised Airbus A321neo operations, during summer 2020 season. As of 03MAY20, the airline intends to operate A321neo to Harbin and Singapore, as early as 01JUN20, pending on the airline’s planned full service resumptions. Additional routes will also see A321neo operating by 28SEP20.
Planned new A321neo-operating routes between June and October 2020 as follows.
01JUN20 – 24OCT20
Seoul Incheon – Harbin
Seoul Incheon – Singapore
28SEP20 – 24OCT20
Seoul Incheon – Chongqing
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh
Seoul Incheon – Phuket
Asiana Airlines June - October 2020 A321neo operations as of 03MAY20
