Asiana Airlines June - October 2020 A321neo operations as of 03MAY20

Asiana Airlines in the last few weeks filed revised Airbus A321neo operations, during summer 2020 season. As of 03MAY20, the airline intends to operate A321neo to Harbin and Singapore, as early as 01JUN20, pending on the airline’s planned full service resumptions. Additional routes will also see A321neo operating by 28SEP20.



Planned new A321neo-operating routes between June and October 2020 as follows.



01JUN20 – 24OCT20

Seoul Incheon – Harbin

Seoul Incheon – Singapore



28SEP20 – 24OCT20

Seoul Incheon – Chongqing

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh

Seoul Incheon – Phuket