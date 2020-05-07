Qatar Airways to resume American Airlines codeshare partnership from June 2020

Qatar Airways from June 2020 plans to resume codeshare partnership with American Airlines, initially covering selected routes via Chicago and Dallas.
Planned codeshare routes from 04JUN20 (subject to change) as follow.
Qatar Airways operated by American Airlines
Chicago O’Hare – Atlanta
Chicago O’Hare – Boston
Chicago O’Hare – Miami
Chicago O’Hare – New York JFK
Chicago O’Hare – Philadelphia
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Houston
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Los Angeles
