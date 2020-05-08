TUIfly Maroc in summer 2020 intends to operate Agadir – Toulouse service. Due to extended scheduled service suspension, this route will commence on 15JUN20, instead of 25MAY20. Boeing 737-800 operates this route once weekly.
TB7572 TLS1035 – 1225AGA 73H 1
TB7571 AGA0600 – 0940TLS 73H 1
The airline will also offer Agadir – Bordeaux – Toulouse – Agadir triangle routing from 02JUL20.
TB7121 AGA0600 – 0945BOD1030 – 1125TLS 73H 4
TB7122 BOD1030 – 1125TLS1215 – 1405AGA 73H 4
TUIfly Maroc plans Agadir – Toulouse from mid-June 2020
