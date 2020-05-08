TUIfly Maroc plans Agadir – Toulouse from mid-June 2020

By Jim Liu

TUIfly Maroc in summer 2020 intends to operate Agadir – Toulouse service. Due to extended scheduled service suspension, this route will commence on 15JUN20, instead of 25MAY20. Boeing 737-800 operates this route once weekly.

TB7572 TLS1035 – 1225AGA 73H 1
TB7571 AGA0600 – 0940TLS 73H 1

The airline will also offer Agadir – Bordeaux – Toulouse – Agadir triangle routing from 02JUL20.

TB7121 AGA0600 – 0945BOD1030 – 1125TLS 73H 4
TB7122 BOD1030 – 1125TLS1215 – 1405AGA 73H 4

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.