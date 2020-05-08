Air Tahiti Nui extends passenger service suspension to late-June 2020

Air Tahiti Nui earlier this week extended planned scheduled passenger service suspension, as the airline plans to resume service on 01JUL20, instead of 01JUN20.



Due to extended suspension, following service will be cancelled in June 2020.



Papeete – Auckland

Papeete – Los Angeles

Papeete – Los Angeles – Paris CDG

Papeete – Tokyo Narita



For the second half of May 2020, the airline will operate 2 round-trip Papeete – Pointe-a-Pitre – Paris CDG special flights with 787-9.



TN068 PPT2200 – 1615+1PTP1730+1 – 0740+2CDG 789 17MAY20 / 27MAY20

TN067 CDG1220 – 1500PTP1630 – 2310PPT 789 20MAY20 / 30MAY20

