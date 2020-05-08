EVA Air June - Oct 2020 Cross-strait network reductions as of 08MAY20

EVA Air this week filed changes to its cross-strait service to Mainland China, for the remainder of summer 2020 season. Following service will be cancelled from 01JUN20 to 24OCT20, as of 08MAY20.



Kaohsiung – Kunming 2 weekly (UNI Air service)

Taipei Taoyuan – Guilin 3 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Harbin 3 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Hohhet 5 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Jinan 3 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Taiyuan 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Tunxi 3 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Shenyang 2 weekly (UNI Air service)

Taipei Taoyuan – Xi’An 2 weekly (UNI Air service)

Taipei Taoyuan – Zhengzhou 3 weekly