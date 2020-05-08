TAP Air Portugal 18MAY20 – 31MAY20 Interim operations as of 08MAY20

TAP Air Portugal this week further extended its interim schedule until late-May 2020, instead of 17MAY20. The following is planned operation for the period of 18MAY20 – 31MAY20, which sees the airline resumes regular service to Porto, Rio de Janeiro Galeao and Sao Paulo Guarulhos, with reduced frequency.



Lisbon – Funchal 3 weekly Embraer E190

Lisbon – London Heathrow 2 weekly Embraer E190

Lisbon – Paris CDG 2 weekly Embraer E190 (1 daily from 25MAY20)

Lisbon – Ponta Delgada 2 weekly Embraer E190

Lisbon – Porto 3 weekly Embraer E190

Lisbon – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 weekly A330-900neo (Subject to Government Approval)

Lisbon – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly A330-900neo (Subject to Government Approval)

Lisbon – Terceira 2 weekly Embraer E190



The airline now plans gradual service resumption by 01JUN20, subject to further changes.