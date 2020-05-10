American Airlines in recent schedule update filed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Dallas/Ft. Worth – Philadelphia route, scheduled from 04JUN20 to 06JUL20. The Dreamliner is scheduled to operate 1 round-trip flight daily.
AA1837 DFW0845 – 1249PHL 788 D
AA111 PHL1045 – 1315DFW 788 D
Planned operation remains subject to change.
American Airlines schedules Boeing 787 Dallas – Philadelphia service in June 2020
Posted
American Airlines in recent schedule update filed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Dallas/Ft. Worth – Philadelphia route, scheduled from 04JUN20 to 06JUL20. The Dreamliner is scheduled to operate 1 round-trip flight daily.