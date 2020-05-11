Delta S21 New York – Nice aircraft changes as of 10MAY20

Delta Air Lines in summer 2021 season filed operational aircraft changes on New York JFK – Nice route upon service resumption, where the airline schedules Airbus A330-200 service from 01APR21. The A330-200 replaces Boeing 767-400ER aircraft.



This route will not be offered during summer 2020 season due to COVID-19 development. Further changes to planned summer 2021 season remains likely.



DL028 JFK1955 – 1015+1NCE 332 x23

DL029 NCE1200 – 1505JFK 332 x34