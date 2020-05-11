Bulgaria Air week of 10MAY20 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Bulgaria Air this month (May 2020) gradually resumed selected European routes, including UK, Italy and Cyprus. For the week of 10MAY20, the airline schedules 37 weekly departures from Sofia.

Sofia – Amsterdam 5 weekly
Sofia – Athens 1 weekly
Sofia – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly
Sofia – Brussels 3 weekly
Sofia – Frankfurt 2 weekly
Sofia – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden 1 weekly
Sofia – Larnaca 1 weekly (suspended until 14MAY20)
Sofia – London Heathrow 5 weekly
Sofia – Madrid 1 weekly
Sofia – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Sofia – Paris CDG 4 weekly
Sofia – Prague 1 weekly
Sofia – Rome 2 weekly (cancelled until 08MAY20)
Sofia – Varna 6 weekly
Sofia – Vienna 1 weekly
Sofia – Zurich 1 weekly

