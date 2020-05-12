Sun Country Airlines since April 2020 downsized its operation, with the week of 10MAY20 shows lowest number of regular flights scheduled, based on 10MAY20 OAG schedules. The week of 10MAY20 shows the airline scheduled overall 130 weekly flights.
Las Vegas – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Boston 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Chicago O’Hare 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Dallas/Ft. Worth 2 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Denver 2 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Fort Myers 6 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Las Vegas 6 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Los Angeles 5 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Miami 3 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Myrtle Beach 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Nashville 3 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – New Orleans 3 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Newark 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Orlando 4 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Orlando – Fort Myers – Minneapolis/St. Paul 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Palm Springs 2 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Philadelphia 1 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Phoenix 6 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Portland OR 3 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – San Diego 3 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – San Francisco 4 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tampa 3 weekly
Sun Country Airlines week of 10MAY20 operations
Posted
Sun Country Airlines since April 2020 downsized its operation, with the week of 10MAY20 shows lowest number of regular flights scheduled, based on 10MAY20 OAG schedules. The week of 10MAY20 shows the airline scheduled overall 130 weekly flights.