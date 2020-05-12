GCA Airlines plans early-June 2020 service resumption

Colombian carrier GCA Airlines (Gran Colombia de Aviacion) recently became the new airline schedule addition in the OAG, under IATA code 9A. The airline since March 2020 suspended all scheduled passenger service, and intends to resume operation by June 2020, based on the airline’s reservation system on its website.



In the OAG, the airline lists service resumption from mid-May 2020.



Initial operation upon service resumption as follows.



Cali – Barranquilla eff 15JUN20 2 weekly

Cali – Cartagena eff 05JUN20 1 weekly